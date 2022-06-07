Russia announces personal sanctions of 61 top US officials

Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday (June 6) that Moscow had imposed personal sanctions on 61 US officials. Those under sanctions include US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and more including those is USA's defense sector and media.

Personal sanctions would mean that these people will be banned from entering Russia. The ministry said that the sanctions were imposed in retaliation for "constantly expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business."

The ministry added that the individuals under sanctions include heads of leading military-industrial corporations, media platforms, rating agencies and aircraft and shipbuilding companies, as well as individual US State Department officials. These officials, as per the Russian ministry, were "involved in fake reports about 'malicious' Russian cyber attacks"

Here are some of the names against whom sanctions have been imposed by Russia

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

White House Budget director Shalanda Young

James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination

Nw York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher

Fitch Group President and Chief Executive Paul Taylor

Relations between the US and Russia are streched currently particularly over Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and the western countries have already imposed sanctions on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

