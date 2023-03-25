Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire with Armenia

Russian defence ministry on Saturday (March 25) accused Azerbaijan of violating Moscow brokered ceasefire with Armenia. Russia said that Azerbaijan let troops cross over the demarcation line.

"On March 25... a unit of the armed forces of Azerbaijan crossed a line of contact in the district of Shusha, in violation" of the agreement of November 9, 2020, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Russian peacekeepers "are taking measures aimed at preventing escalation... and mutual provocations."

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said it has taken control of some auxillary roads in its Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh over which it has fought wars with Armenia.

The ministry said "necessary control measures were implemented by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in order to prevent the use of the dirt roads north of Lachin" for arms supplies from Armenia.

The sole road linking Karabakh to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, has been for months under Azerbaijani blockade, which Yerevan says has led to a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Occasional shootouts have broken out along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Karabakh since a Russian-mediated truce ended six-weeks of fighting in autumn 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

