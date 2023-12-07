Russia accused of 'targeting' UK politicians, journalists with cyberattacks

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration claimed on Thursday (Dec 7) that the Russian security service compromised private conversations of high-profile UK politicians and media figures.

The UK Foreign Office claimed that hacking groups affiliated with Russia's FSB security service orchestrated "sustained unsuccessful attempts to interfere in US political processes."

Following the revelations, the UK deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden accused the FSB of employing "sub-state" hacking groups for their activities. The UK has imposed sanctions on two members of a group known as "Star Blizzard" following the revelations.

Who all were allegedly targeted?

UK Foreign Office Minister Leo Docherty, while addressing the House of Commons, claimed that the MPs, peers, civil servants, journalists, and NGOs were among the targets of these cyber operations over several years, with an intent to "meddle in British politics."

What does it mean?

The UK government conceded that some private conversations were indeed compromised. The Foreign Office minister Docherty, however, claimed that the broader Russian campaign had not achieved success.

He alleged that the hacking groups selectively leaked and amplified information in an effort to interfere in UK politics.

It is not yet clear where this leaked information was released and how exactly did it make it to the public domain, if at all.

Responding to inquiries during a press conference, the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refrained from confirming whether he had been personally targeted. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that, despite persistent attempts to interfere in U.K. politics, the group had ultimately "failed."

"In sanctioning those responsible and summoning the Russian Ambassador today, we are exposing their malign attempts at influence and shining a light on yet another example of how Russia chooses to operate on the global stage," he said.