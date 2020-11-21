Rudy Guiliani makes bizarre claim about Joe Biden's victory

In USA, the presidential transition will be complete in 61 days from now. Joe Biden will take oath as 46th President of the United States on January 20 2021. Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House on the same day. However, Trump's lawyers are trying hard to prove that he has won US Elections 2020. They are leaving no stone unturned in challenging the result of this election. And at the same time, they are preparing to fight some legal battles that involve the trump family.

Meanwhile, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has made a bizarre claim. He said that Joe Biden won due to a Venezuelan election technology owned by men who were allies of Hugo Chavez.

"The company counting our vote with control over our vote is owned by two Venezuelans who were allies of Chavez, are present allies of Maduro with a company whose chairman is a close associate and business partner of George Soros, the biggest donor to the democrat party, the biggest donor to antifa and the biggest donor to Black Lives Matter. My goodness, what do we have to do to get you to give our people the truth?" said Rudy Giuliani



The claims and efforts of Trump camp do not seem to be working as the election lawsuits filed in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia have been rejected. The rulings came within a few hours from each other.

In Arizona, a state judge dismissed the lawsuit calling it prejudiced. In Pennsylvania, another state judge rejected the lawsuit saying there was no evidence of any fraud or misconduct.

And in Georgia, a federal judge appointed by Mr Trump himself rejected a Republican Party lawsuit saying there was no case at all.

Trump's legal team is suffering one setback after another.

There's trouble brewing for the Trump family as well.

New york's Attorney General has sent a subpoena to the Trump organization. This is over records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of an investigation into the president's business dealings.

In September this year, The New York Times released an explosive report on trump's tax filings. The report revealed that the president had reduced his company's Income Tax liability for several years. He did so by deducting 26 million dollars in consulting fees as a business expense.

The NYT report said that more than 700 thousand dollars of these fees had been paid to Ivanka Trump. Less than two months since the report was released in public domain, the law seems to be catching up with the Trump family.

Trump's legal team may perhaps want to shift its focus away from proving the elections were fraudulent to saving his business empire.

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York, has been leading Donald Trump's legal battle to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results.

But what's generating more interest than mr. Guiliani's claims is his hair dye.



Giuliani appears to sweat off his hair dye at a press conference

Wiping away sweat and dye, Giuliani answered questions posed by the journalists. The streaks were observed by social media users and Twitter was soon abuzz with Giuliani's hair-dye malfunction.