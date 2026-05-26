/'It is unlawful, illegal': Rubio breaks silence after US strikes Iran's missile sites, mine-laying boats near Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India and is scheduled to attend the QUAD summit on Tuesday (May 26), has responded on the latest strikes on Iran by the Trump administration. Pointing out that the main aim of the US is to open the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio expressed hope for a possible deal with Tehran despite the strikes. Calling the blockage of Strait of Hormuz “illegal and unlawful,” the US Secretary of State said that there is back and forth on the language of the final deal with Iran.

"The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open. What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," Rubio told reporters in the Indian city of Jaipur. He added, “There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days. The president's expressed his desire to make it. He's either going to make a good deal or no deal.”

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US strikes Iran again

His response comes after the US military attacked Iran once again on May 25 and CENTCOM termed it as ‘self-defense strikes.’ CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN that Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz were targeted. The strikes came in middle of the ceasefire and a possible deal between the two countries. Previously on Feb 28, Israel and the US had launched started a war after launching massive strike on Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strike on that day. Iran had retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Gulf nations that housed US bases and on Israel. Subsequently, Iran and the US blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

What CENTCOM said after the attacks?

CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins spoke to CNN after explosions were reported around the Strait of Hormuz. “U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."