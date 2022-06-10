Rs 798 million: That's the salary of highest-paid CEO in India's IT sector. Do you know who it is?

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte has been named the highest-paid executive in the Indian IT sector, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. His annual compensation package for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was $10.51 million (Rs. 798 million).

Delaporte's yearly compensation in FY21 was $8.7 million. Because the 55-year-old joined the organisation in July 2020, his remuneration was for nine months in that year.

In FY22, the Wipro CEO earned $1.74 million in salary and allowances, $2.55 million in commissions and variable pay, and $4.2 million in other benefits from the company.

Long-term compensation and deferred benefits made up the bulk of Delaporte's remuneration package.

Wipro's shareholders accepted Delaporte's package, which includes one-time cash rewards, at the company's annual general meeting in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji earned $1.82 million in FY22, up from $1.62 million the previous year.

The chairman's pay increased to Rs 138 million from Rs 118 million last year in rupee terms. Premji, on the other hand, did not get stock options in FY22.

This comes after Infosys' annual report revealed that Salil Parekh, the company's CEO, received a pay raise of 43 percent to Rs 71 million in FY22. His compensation has been raised by the corporation to Rs 797 million, an increase of 88 percent over his prior deal.

TCS's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan received a salary package of Rs 258 million for FY22, up 26.6 percent year on year, according to the company's annual report.



