Roof of church collapses in Mexico, claims lives of at least 9

At least nine people lost their lives and nearly 40 were wounded after the roof of a church collapsed during Sunday mass in a northern Mexican city, said the authorities.

The incident took place in the northeastern coastal town of Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas state. As per local media reports, a Red Cross rescuer said that at least 80 people were in attendance at the Santa Cruz parish when the roof came crashing down.

"Regrettably, 9 deaths and 40 injured are reported," the state's security spokesperson said in a post on social media platform X, adding that rescue work was continuing.

According to local media reports, at least 30 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Reportedly a baptism was being celebrated when the ceiling caved in.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," the bishop of the local diocese Jose Armando Alvarez said in a video posted to social media.

"At this moment they are doing the necessary work to save the people who are still under the rubble," he added, without providing more details.

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal wrote on X.

Llegamos hace un momento a #CiudadMadero para apoyar en las labores de rescate. Estamos cerca de cada acción que esta lamentable tragedia requiera.

— Américo Villarreal (@Dr_AVillarreal) October 2, 2023

The Archdiocese of Mexico posted a message on social media offering condolences.

"We join in prayer with our sister diocese Tampico to intercede for our killed and injured brothers," it said.

Residents took to social media requesting for tools to assist the rescue effort, such as hydraulic lifts, wood and hammers.

