Huge fire erupts at police facility in Egypt's Ismailia, injures 25
It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.
A huge blaze erupted at a police complex in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early on Monday, (Oct 2), as per local media reports.
Videos which have been doing rounds on social media from the spot where the incident took place, showed the city’s security directorate engulfed in flames.
Two witnesses told news agency Reuters that fire engines were sent to the scene but appeared to be struggling to contain the blaze. More than three hours later, state television said that the fire had been contained.
At least 25 people were injured in a preliminary count of casualties, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority said.
According to local civil defence sources, parts of the building had collapsed under the fire. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
