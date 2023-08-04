Romanian court releases controversial influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest

A Romanian court, on Friday (August 4) released controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother from house arrest where they were awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking. The duo will now be placed under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

About the court’s decision

In its ruling, the Bucharest court said that it “replaces the measure of house arrest of the defendants...with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023”.

As per the new measure, the four suspects can leave the house, but not the capital Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county. Additionally, they have to report to the police and are not allowed to leave Romania without prior approval.

They are also banned from trying to approach the victims and two Romanian women who are also accused in the case.

Charges against the suspects

This comes months after Romanian prosecutors charged British social media influencer, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects with human trafficking and rape.

In June, Tate – a self-described misogynist with a large online presence was indicted on charges of rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women. The suspects have since denied the allegations.

The Tate brothers who hold dual British and American citizenship, have been under house arrest since April pending an investigation into alleged abuse against seven women.

As per Romanian law, the case is with Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality. The trial cannot proceed until the process of confirming the legality is completed.

The Tate brothers, who prosecutors claim lured women through false claims of relationships, were initially held in police custody from late December.

The prosecutors have also alleged that the two brothers and the two other women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion”.

The victims were allegedly forced to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms, reported AFP, citing officials.

Andrew Tate, who also appeared on the reality show “Big Brother” and was later removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle which critics say denigrates women.

(With inputs from agencies)



