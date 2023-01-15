Romanian authorities seize assets worth $3.9 million from Andrew Tate's Bucharest house

Romanian police confiscated luxury automobiles and other assets linked to troubled influencer Andrew Tate on Saturday for an estimated $3.9 million. Among other offences, authorities have also charged Tate with human trafficking.

In a statement, Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets reported that it had confiscated 15 luxury vehicles, 14 designer watches, and cash in various currencies from a property outside of Bucharest.

Among the vehicles are an Aston Martin, a Porsche, a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, and a Lamborghini.

On December 29, Tate, a dual citizen of the United States and Great Britain, was detained in Bucharest alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian ladies. They are in custody for at least 30 days on charges of human trafficking, rape, and affiliation with an organised crime gang.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania reported that it identified six victims of human trafficking, sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence and mental coercion by members of the suspected crime gang.

According to a DIICOT representative, the accused used confiscated automobiles and other assets to pay for investigative costs and victim compensation to hide the money that Tate made money from illegal acts like human trafficking.

However, Tate and the other defendants denied the charges.

Tate, a former kickboxer, who appeared in the UK reality series Big Brother, became well-known online for his sexist statements and anti-Semitic remarks.

All social media sites blocked Tate until Elon Musk bought Twitter last November, which activated his account again.

After Romanian police on Saturday, a post occurred on Tate's Twitter account that read, "Anyone who believes I'm a human trafficker is genuinely a moron."

"Anyone smart enough to understand the American system is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian system," the statement continued.

