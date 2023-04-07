Robert Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for 2024 Democratic presidential bid

Robert F Kennedy Jr. , the son of assassinated 1968 US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, has announced that he will make bid for White House in 2024. By throwing his hat in the ring, he has become the second long-shot Democratic Party candidate to challange US President Joe Biden in his expected run for re-election.

Kennedy (69) filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, launched a Democratic presidential bid for 2024 in March, calling for "justice and love."

Kennedy Jr is longtime vaccine skeptic. He was tapped in 2017 to oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, a move that drew immediate criticism from scientists and public health experts who feared it would legitimise skeptics of childhood immunizations.

Instagram removed Kennedy's account in 2021 after he repeatedly shared debunked claims about Covid. Instagram said that it was violation of its policies of the coronavirus pandemic.

The environmental lawyer, a member of the storied American political dynasty, is a nephew of assassinated President John F Kennedy.

Kennedy hinted at his presidential ambitions in a Twitter post last month asking for help in deciding whether he should run for the White House.

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race," he wrote.

"If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children and robbed us of our values and freedoms."

(With inputs from agencies)

