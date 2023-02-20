Roald Dahl classics modified to remove stereotypical language, move sparks criticism

The British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books is being slammed for censorship by critics after they removed colourful language from classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" to make them more in sync with modern readers. A scan through the new editions of Dahl's books now available in bookstores shows that content relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were modified as reported by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Augustus Gloop, Charlie's hoggish antagonist in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which originally was published in 1964, is no longer "enormously fat," just "enormous." in the new edition.

The word "black" was omitted from the description of the terrible tractors in 1970s "The Fabulous Mr. Fox." The machines as per the latest editions are just "murderous, brutal-looking monsters."

Salman Rushdie was among the first to react to this rewriting of Dahl's words. Rushdie was brutally attacked last year at an event in New York state.

Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed. https://t.co/sdjMfBr7WW — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) February 18, 2023 ×

"Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship,'' Rushdie wrote on Twitter. "Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.''

The changes to Dahl's books mark a latest confrontation in the debate over cultural sensitivity.

The revisionists say the idea behind the changes was to protect young people from cultural, ethnic and gender stereotypes in literature and other forms of media.

The Roald Dahl Story Company that controls the rights to the books, said it worked with Puffin Books to re-examine the texts because it wanted to ensure that "Dahl's wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today."

The language was revised in partnership with Inclusive Minds, a collective aimed at making children's literature more inclusive and accessible. Any changes were "small and carefully considered," the company told AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)