/Risk of all out war with India higher now after recent conflict, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan's ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the chances of a full-scale war with India is higher than ever after India carried out Operation Sindoor to avenge the killings of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by terrorists that India claims had links to Pakistan.

Warning the US lawmakers and diplomats Zardari said the “threshold” for war between his nation and India is lower than ever.

While speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Zardari said, "We’re all a lot less safe as a result of this conflict than we were before."

"The threshold of full-out military conflict between India and Pakistan has been drastically lowered — the lowest it has ever been in our history, as a result of this conflict," he further said.

This comes after India, having suffered decades of terror attacks linked to Pakistan decided to treat them as an act of war, particularly after the Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan has been nervous post operation Sindoor, and has been trying to showcase India as an aggressor on the global platform but has failed.

Islamabad has not only supported the LeT proxy accused of Pahalgam attack but has also remained quite on handing over the terrorists and handlers on Pak soil.

“As things stand now, if there’s a terrorist attack anywhere in India it immediately means war, and the law of reciprocation means, therefore, if there’s a terrorist attack in Pakistan, we are to also treat it as an act of war," Zardari added.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 Indians. The attack was carried out based on their faith as most of those killed were Hindus. The terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the carnage in the resort town of Pahalgam.

