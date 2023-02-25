Rishi Sunak's crystal portrait sells for £25,000 by Tory fundraiser

The wealthy Conservative donors were asked by United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fund an “80:20” campaign before the next election in an event when where Tory fundraisers managed to sell the prime minister's Swarovski crystal-encrusted portrait at auction for £25,000.

While addressing the guests at the event, Sunak thanked everyone present in the room for all “your support of our fantastic party” at the Savoy hotel in London. One person who attended the event said that they were provided forms which asked them to make a donation for the “80:20” campaign ahead of the next election, as the party plans to defend 80 seats and clinch victory on another 20.

The form had a series of amounts listed with tick boxes along their side up to £10,000, where donors had the liberty to fill in the amount they are willing to donate as well as provide their details. The form also carried a message from Sunak.

The event was attended by billionaire businessman Mohamed Mansour, who is currently the senior treasurer of the party and was a former minister under the regime of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak. The party has received a donation of more than £600,000 from Mansour’s company Unatrac. Former treasurer and a donor, Howard Leigh, is believed to have compered in the event.

The event was also attended by many politicians which included Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Minister Will Quince, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty also attended the event and the couple left at about 10.30 pm local time. Donors, ministers and party officials sat at the table and bought various auction prizes which included Sunak's portrait made of crystals, which was sold for £25,000. London artist San B made the picture.

