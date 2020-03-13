Rishi Sunak's budget briefcase just changed colour on live television. And internet is baffled

The entire internet was left baffled when British Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget briefcase appeared to drastically change colours on live television. The magical change in colour -- from red to green -- was captured by SkyNews on Monday as Sunak was walking along the pavement carrying the folder in his right hand.

The Tory Cabinet Minister had prepared for his first Budget speech in the job promising an action plan on coronavirus.

In a very filmy turn of events, as Sunak strolled past a parked car, the red folder -- he was originally carrying -- was obscured from view for a few moments. And as he emerged from the other side of the car, the folder had magically changed colour to green.

The TV clip sent the internet in a frenzy -- with people trying to decipher the change in colour. The most likely theory that emerged has something to do with the TV camera. People said it might have been set to "green screen" blocks of colour.

There was a horde of interesting tweets.

Owen Jones tweeted: "Unless someone can convincingly explain why his folder suddenly changes colour, none of us will ever truly be at peace."

Unless someone can convincingly explain why his folder suddenly changes colour, none of us will ever truly be at peace — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 11, 2020

Dr Jennifer Cassidy said: "As #Budget2020 is upon us, is it strange that I'm extremely preoccupied with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak magically changing folder colour. Watch closely."

As #Budget2020 is upon us, is it strange that I'm extremely preoccupied with the Chancellors Rishi Sunak magically changing folder colour. Watch closely. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 11, 2020

There were other reactions as well.

Well this is bizarre. — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) March 11, 2020