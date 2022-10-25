RishI Sunak receives support from world leaders after becoming UK prime minister

Ever since the news of Rishi Sunak becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom broke, world leaders have started sending good wishes to the Tory leader. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Joe Biden to the European Union, Sunak has been receiving congratulatory messages from all quarters.

Leading the charge was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted and extended his warm wishes to Sunak. This is the first time in Britain's history that an Indian-origin, Hindu leader has become a resident of 10, Downing Street. PM Modi reflected on it in his tweet as well.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

The news of Sunak's elevation as the PM came on the day of Diwali, the auspicious Hindu festival of light. US President Joe Biden was celebrating the festival in the White House with Indian Americans but managed to extend his congratulatory message to Sunak.

“We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters,” said Biden, according to ANI.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter to share his message.

"Congratulations to @RishiSunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding Pakistan-Britain partnership."

Despite being a Brexit supporter, Sunak received warm wishes from the European Union Council President Charles Michel who said, "Working together is the only way to face common challenges...and bringing stability is key to overcoming them."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had not released any statement congratulating SUnak at the time of publishing but Oleksandr Kornienko, the first deputy chairman of Ukraine's parliament said Britain finally had some stability.

"Congratulations to the people of Great Britain on the fact that they have political stability again. After a short stage of turbulence."

Sunak is expected to meet King Charles III today. After which, he will officially take charge as Britain's first India-origin Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

