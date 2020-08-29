Riot breaks out in southern Sweden after 'anti-Islam' actions

Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Swedish town of Malmo late on Friday, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Koran-burning rally nearby.

At least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities.

The demonstration was connected to an incident earlier in the day in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid Expressen.

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at that event, which was being held on the same day as weekly prayers for the Muslim sabbath.

But authorities pre-empted Paludan's arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.

The demonstrations had escalated in the same place where the Quran had been burned.

Daily Aftonbladet said several anti-Islam activities had taken place in Malmo on Friday, including three men kicking a copy of the Quran between them in a public square.

Paludan last year attracted media attention for burning a Koran wrapped in bacon -- a meat that is anathema for Muslims.