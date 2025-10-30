/Rio police raids: Bodies line on street as death toll stands at 119. What we know and don't know about Brazil's deadliest operation

A day after the deadliest police operation in Brazil’s history, authorities are still uncovering details of the raid aimed at dismantling one of Rio de Janeiro's most dangerous drug cartels. The official toll stands at 119 deaths, including four police officers, after the massive crackdown on Comando Vermelho, the powerful drug gang entrenched in the city's favelas. Here's what we know about the raids:

Targeting Comando Vermelho

Dubbed Operation Containment, the mission was focused on crippling the Red Command (Comando Vermelho), Brazil’s oldest and most influential criminal faction. With a rapid rise in power, the gang controls significant portions of Rio's metropolitan area, including vital services like electricity, internet, and transport, in addition to its extensive drug trafficking operations. Around 2,500 officers, backed by military-grade vehicles, helicopters, and drones, raided two key favelas—Alemao and Penha—which serve as strongholds for the gang.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Casualties and arrests

Official reports confirm 119 deaths, though some sources, including the public defender’s office, report 132 fatalities. Authorities also confirmed 113 arrests, among them 10 minors, and the seizure of 91 high-powered rifles. A large quantity of drugs was also confiscated, though specifics have not been disclosed.

A record-breaking operation

This operation now holds the grim title of Brazil's deadliest police raid, surpassing the infamous 1992 Carandiru prison massacre that left 111 dead. Previous police raids in Rio in 2021 and 2022, in Jacarezinho and Vila Cruzeiro, respectively, also resulted in significant casualties but pale in comparison to this latest operation.

Political tensions and lack of coordination

The operation was coordinated solely by Rio’s state government, led by conservative Governor Claudio Castro, a supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Federal officials, including Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, clarified that the federal government had no prior knowledge of the mission. The raid occurred amid heated rhetoric surrounding drug trafficking. Last week, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stirred controversy with remarks made in Indonesia, suggesting drug traffickers are also ‘victims’ of drug users. He later clarified his statement, reaffirming Brazil’s commitment to combating organized crime.

Questions still unanswered