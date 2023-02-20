Rio carnival cancelled in two Brazilian cities amid heavy rainfall, three dead

Brazilian authorities said on Sunday (February 19) that more people are suspected dead after several mudslides induced by torrential rains killed a 7-year-old girl, a woman, and a newborn in north Sao Paulo state. Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga's carnival celebrations have been cancelled as a result of the heavy rains.

The 7-year-old passed away in Ubatuba, a city 220 kilometres (136 miles) north of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area. A 35-year-old woman and a baby also passed away, according to Felipe Augusto, the mayor of adjacent Sao Sebastiao. He continued by stating that many people were still trapped beneath the debris of their demolished homes, as reported by the Associated Press.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Imagens tristes da tragédia aqui em São Sebastião/SP pic.twitter.com/n9yIDl92CH — Prefeito Felipe Augusto (@prefeitoFA) February 19, 2023 ×

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” Augusto said. The mayor posted on his social media channels several videos of the havoc in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by locals.

Also read | Rio to kick off its famous carnival parades amid glitter and samba

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he urged help from the Army by sending send two airplanes and rescue teams to the region.

Also watch | Hundreds throng Rio De Janeiro, carnival festivities in Brazil begin

In TV footage, just the roofs of flooded homes could be seen. Small boats are being used by locals to transport supplies and people to alleviated areas.

(With inputs from agencies)