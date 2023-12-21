Rewind 2023: Seven most significant discoveries which left world 'awe-struck'

In 2023, the world got acquainted with some of the most astonishing discoveries in the field of arts, archaeology and literature. A still-glimmering sword or the oldest shoes ever found in Europe or the emergence of the name of the author of a 17th-century Spanish play – many discoveries kept the world engaged as well as 'awe-struck' as they hoped for more.



Here are some of the most significant discoveries made in the year 2023.

Sword that 'still shines'

A sword, made of bronze and estimated to be more than 3,000 years old, was unearthed in southern Germany in such a well-preserved state that it “almost still shines”. There was an octagonal hilt on the sword and it was found in a grave in which three people were buried in quick succession - a man, a woman and a boy.

6,000-year-old sandals in Spanish bat cave

Scientists said that the sandals found buried in a bat cave in southern Spain are likely to be the oldest footwear ever found in Europe, adding that they appeared to be 6,200 years old. The sandals, tools and baskets, which belonged to the 19th century, were found at a hunter-gatherer burial site in the Cueva de los Murciélagos, also known as the “cave of the bats,” close to the southern city of Granada.

AI discovery in the archives

After remaining a mystery for centuries, the name of the author of a 17th-century Spanish play emerged. The work turned out to belong to one most famous authors, Felix Lope de Vega. The researchers were able to recognise the author using the AI technology, which was helping them transcribe some 1,300 anonymous manuscripts and books and cross check them against works by known authors.

A royal lavatory

The archaeologists in February found the oldest known flush toilet in the world. The lavatory and bent pipe, which is estimated to be 2,400-year-old, may have been a status symbol among China’s elite. It was found in the ruins of a palace located at the Yueyang archaeological site in the city of Xi’an.

Hidden hallway in the Great Pyramid of Giza

A 30-foot hidden and mysterious corridor was discovered in the Great Pyramid of Giza, as part of the Scan Pyramids project which had used technology including cosmic-ray imaging and infrared thermography for a better understanding of its architectural intricacies and unknown areas.

Lost necklace in ocean bed

A new necklace, which had a tooth of the prehistoric shark Megalodon, was found in the wreckage of the ocean liner by the deep-water investigation company Magellan, which had undertaken an ambitious project for producing a full-size scan of the ship that was discovered sitting some 13,000 feet deep in the Atlantic Ocean after the infamous disaster in 1912.

4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like sanctuary

A 4,000-year-old sanctuary was unearthed in the town east of Rotterdam, which appeared to be similar to Stonehenge. The site in Tiel was being excavated by the archaeologists since 2017 and finally, they were able to find a 4,000-year-old sanctuary which they believe was designed in a way so that it aligns with the sun on solstices.