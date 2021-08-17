Researchers calculate constant pi to a new record 62.8tn figures

Hitting 62.8tn figures using a supercomputer, researchers from Switzerland have calculated the mathematical constant ‘pi’ to a new world-record level of exactitude.

In a statement, Graubuenden University of Applied Sciences said, “The calculation took 108 days and nine hours.”

According to the university’s Centre for Data Analytics, Visualisation and Simulation, the efforts were “almost twice as fast as the record Google set using its cloud in 2019, and 3.5 times as fast as the previous world record in 2020.”

These researchers are waiting for the Guinness Book of Records to certify the feat. Until then, these experts have revealed only the final 10 digits calculated for pi. These are 7817924264.

In the previous world record, pi’s calculation was achieved till 50tn figures.

The constant Pi represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, with an infinite number of digits following the decimal point.

Nevertheless, the researchers continue to push calculations for the constant, whose first 10 figures are 3.141592653, further with the help of computers.

As per the Swiss team, the experience they built calculating pi could be applied in other areas, such as “RNA analysis, simulations of fluid dynamics and textual analysis.”