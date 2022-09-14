Report: Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation

US health authorities published a study on Tuesday outlining how two previously healthy young men developed inflammation of the brain and spinal cord as a result of the monkeypox , which led to the discovery of a second US death that was associated with the virus.

Since authorities began distributing hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses in mid-August, the number of new illnesses has been declining. There have been roughly 22,000 US cases in the current global outbreak, which started in May.

Los Angeles County's local health department reported the most recent fatal case was a critically immunocompromised patient who had been hospitalised, but provided no other information.

"Persons severely immunocompromised who suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness," the department said.

The first US death associated with the virus occurred in Texas on August 30, but officials stated they were still looking into the possible contribution of monkeypox due to the patient's severe immunocompromised state.

Men who have intercourse with other men are particularly affected by the current global outbreak. Through direct contact with lesions, bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets in the past, as well as occasionally through indirect contamination of surfaces like shared beds, the virus has historically been disseminated.

However, there is tentative evidence that suggests sexual transmission may possibly be a factor in this outbreak.

Brain and spinal cord inflammation

Meanwhile, a report on two unvaccinated males in their 30s who developed inflammation in their brain and spinal cord after testing positive for the virus was released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first, case A, was a gay guy in his 30s from Colorado who developed fever, chills, and malaise before developing rashes on his face, scrotum, and extremities. Swabs taken from the lesions revealed that the virus was present in the patient.

He also experienced a persistent and painful erection, lower extremities weakness and numbness, difficulty emptying his bladder, and was hospitalised.

He was treated with the oral monkeypox antiviral tecovirimat as well as other medications, and his condition started to get better at about three months after an MRI showed inflammation in his brain and spinal cord.

At the one-month follow-up, he was still in need of an assistive walking device due to left leg weakness despite being discharged.

Patient B, a second individual, was a gay male in his 30s from the nation's capital. His fever, skin rashes, and muscle soreness worsened over time, leading to bowel and urinary incontinence as well as gradual flaccid paralysis in both legs.

On an MRI, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord was established. He was then intubated in an intensive care unit and treated with intravenous tecovirimat, a medication to control inflammation, and ultimately a blood plasma exchange.

He's still in the hospital, but he can use a device to help him walk.

