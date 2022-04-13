Report raises alarm over ‘concerted efforts’ to threaten democracy in US

A report has raised an alarm over a “plot to destroy democracy” in the United States.

The annual report titled "Under Siege: The Plot to Destroy Democracy” has been released by nonpartisan civil rights organisation National Urban League (NUL).

It claims an “insidious and coordinated” effort between lawmakers and extremist groups is currently underway trying to threaten the American democracy, reports The Guardian.

The study calls for “the urgent case for a national mobilisation to protect and defend our most sacred constitutional right”.

NUL notes that four methods are being used to suppress the democratic rights of the people. They are: gerrymandering, voter suppression, misinformation and intimidation.

The report pointed out that in 2021, 20 states sought to redraw the boundaries of constituencies for the Congressional elections by leveraging census data.

It claimed that the new maps were proposed by Republican state lawmakers, adding that it amounted to “modern-day gerrymandering that strips voting power away from communities with Black and brown voters”.

The NUL report further claimed that 34 laws were passed in 19 states between January 1 and December 7, 202, that sought to dilute the voting powers of the people.

Among the restrictions used for this purpose includes, shortening the window to apply and deliver mail ballots, laws limiting absentee voting lists, restricting assistance in returning a voter’s mail ballot, reducing the availability of mail ballot drop boxes, and increasing barriers for voters with disabilities, the research notes.

“The burden of these laws – strict photo ID requirements, the elimination or restriction of Sunday voting, voting by mail and early voting, and the closing of polling locations – overwhelmingly falls on Black voters,” Marc Morial, president and CEO of NUL, said in the report.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the United States has seen a steady rise in disenfranchisement practices giving one party an edge over the other. But never before has the nation seen such an insidious and coordinated campaign to obliterate the very principle of ‘one person, one vote’ from the political process.”

