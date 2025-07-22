/Replica of Ashoka Pillar unveiled at Buddhist temple in Waskaduwa, Sri Lanka

A replica of the Ashoka Pillar built in the sacred premises of Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya was unveiled on Monday. It is a Buddhist temple situated in the city of Waskaduwa, in Kalutara district, a southern province of Sri Lanka, about 42 km south of the capital Colombo.

The sacred event was marked with the participation of Chief Incumbent of the Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya, Most Venerable Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayaka Thero, while Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka was the Chief Guest. Aruna Prasad Chandrasekera, Chairman of Waskaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Deputy Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Dr. Damenda Porage, Dr. Shermila Milroy, Dhamma Secretary of IBC, Krishani Peduruarachchige, Chairperson of ASB Group and many more dignitaries also graced the occasion with their presence.

The construction of this replica of Ashoka Pillar in Sri Lanka was sponsored totally by H.E. Kyabje Ling Rinpoche, one the Tibetan Buddhism’s foremost spiritual leaders, denoting the lineage of Tibetan Buddhist masters, particularly the 6th and 7th incarnations. The 6th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche (1903-1983) was a highly revered figure, serving as the 97th Ganden Throne Holder (Gaden Tripa) and the senior tutor to the 14th Dalai Lama.

The current, 7th incarnation, born in 1985, is also a prominent figure, at Drepung Loseling Monastic University, Karnataka. He is the spiritual head of Ling Khangtsen and has travelled extensively to teach and guide students.

The Foundation Stone for the replica of the Ashoka Pillar was laid over a year ago, on 28 January 2024 by the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Venerable Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, the Secretary General of the IBC.

Speaking on the occasion, Most Venerable Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayaka Thero stated that the Ashoka Pillar was built at this temple in recognition of the great service of Emperor Ashoka to Sri Lanka.

The Mahanayaka Thero retraced the historical importance of the temple saying that it was due to the noble efforts of Emperor Ashoka that “Sri Lankans received such a wonderful spiritual path, like Buddhism.”

“Emperor Ashoka gifted both his son and the daughter to the Buddha Sasana. Both Arhat Mahinda Thero and Arhat Sangamitta Therani were instrumental in introducing and establishing Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka. Although the contribution of Emperor Ashoka in building the Sri Lankan Buddhist civilisation is monumental, it is hardly recognised. In fact, we wanted to fill that void by expressing our gratitude to that great Emperor in some way. After discussing with Maha Sangha, they suggested that a replica of Ashoka Pillar be erected at our temple premises. In one-and-a-half years’ time, we could complete the construction of the pillar,” said the Mahanayaka Thero.

In his address, the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha said that this initiative has further strengthened the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka. He said, “In order to further deepen this heritage, the Government of India announced a special grant assistance of USD 15 million in September 2020 to promote Buddhist ties between our two countries. One significant initiative under this grant is the on-going project to provide free solar electrification for nearly 10,000 Buddhist temples and Pirivenas (monastic colleges) across Sri Lanka.

In another landmark decision, “the Government of India accorded classical language status to Pali last year—a decision warmly welcomed by Buddhist scholars in Sri Lanka. The High Commission of India was actively promoting the Pali language here, including republishing ancient grammar treatises such as Namamala and Balawatharo,” said Jha.

The High Commissioner added that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, he announced assistance for the Anuradhapura Sacred City Complex Project and pledged support for the exposition in Sri Lanka of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from Devnimori, Gujarat.

“Previously, sacred relics from Sarnath and Kapilavastu have also been displayed in Sri Lanka, allowing devotees to pay homage. Most recently, it was due to timely objections raised by the Government of India that the auctioning of sacred gem relics of Lord Buddha in Hong Kong was postponed. The Government took swift and comprehensive action to halt the sale, emphasising its illegality and calling for the relics’ return to their rightful place in India, where they were discovered in Piprahwa in 1898. Once these relics are repatriated, devotees from across the world—including Sri Lanka—will have the opportunity to pay their respects,” said the High Commissioner.

Regarding the selection of Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya as the construction site for the replica of Ashoka Pillar in Sri Lanka, Dr. Damenda Porage said that the temple is highly significant for this because it is where the authentic and sacred Kapilavastu relics of the Buddha are housed. “Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya houses the holy and authentic relics of the Buddha. Moreover, Maha Nayaka Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Thero is ever grateful to India for their support to Sri Lanka throughout millennia. The Thero often reminds them with utmost gratitude and often cherishes the ties between the two countries. It is Maha Nayaka Thero who often wanted to show gratitude to India for her great support to our country,” said Dr. Porage.