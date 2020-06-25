Remdesivir endorsed as first COVID-19 treatment in Europe

The European healthcare regulator has recommended the conditional approval of Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral treatment, remdesivir, for use in COVID-19 patients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended the drug's use in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who require oxygen support.

The EMA endorsement means physicians can prescribe the Gilead drug, to be branded Veklury, in Europe once approved by the European Commission.

Demand for the drug soared after it became a front-runner following promise in trials

Remdesivir has already been approved for emergency use in severely-ill patients in the United States, India and South Korea, and has received full approval in Japan.

In the United States, it could be priced up to $5,080 per course, while Indian generic drugmakers will sell the treatment between Rs 5,000 rupees to Rs 6,000.