Reducing meat consumption by 75% could aid in fight against climate change: Study

According to a new study, cutting meat consumption by 75% globally could help combat climate change. No, this does not imply that you must completely eliminate meat from your diet; rather, significant alterations are required.

The meat business has a huge environmental impact, and meat demand has only increased in recent decades, far beyond human dietary needs.

In a press release, Professor Dr Matin Qaim of the University of Bonn, the report's author, said that if all humans consumed as much meat as Europeans or North Americans, we would certainly miss the international climate targets and many ecosystems would collapse.

According to Qaim, we should cut our meat consumption in half, to 20 kilogrammes or fewer per year.

The new study, which was published in the journal Annual Review of Resource Economics on Monday, examines the economics of the meat business while also looking at the advantages it provides to society, our bodies, and the changing climate.

Affluent countries in North America, Oceania, and Europe consume the most meat per capita.

According to the analysis, meat demand will continue to rise until 2050. Despite the fact that excessive meat intake causes a slew of health problems, demand will continue to rise.

When compared to plant-based diets, meat produces more emissions. Furthermore, meat consumption is connected to increased deforestation and biodiversity loss, according to the study's authors.

