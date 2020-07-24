Red Bull heir 'Boss' free of hit-and-run charges

The charges against Red bull heir, who was accused of killing a Thai cop in a hit-and-run case, have been dropped, officials said on Friday, without giving any explanation.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in 2017 fled to Singapore, days before an arrest warrant against him over the 2012 incident was issued, leading to anger amongs the Thai people over the impunity wealthy individuals enjoy in the country.

Also read | Thailand plans November human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Yoovidhya allegedly knocked over and killed the police officer near his compound.

Also read | Thailand set to become first Southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex unions

Many charges issued against the energy drink giant heir expired in the interval between the accident and arrest warrant, during which he was seen to continue living a lavish lifestyle.

Thai police on Friday said the rest of the charges, including that for reckless driving, which can lead upto 10 years imprisonment, had been dropped.

"In June this year we received a letter from the attorney-general's office saying it had decided to drop charges of reckless driving causing death," Krissana Pattanacharoen, police spokesman told reporters, reports news agency AFP.

"At this moment, we don't know where he (Boss) is."

However, chief police spokesman Lieutenant-General Piya Uthayo said the case could be re-opened if they find new evidence.

The current location of "Boss" is known, but his photographs have been circulated, which saw him living a luxurious life in London and partying in Bangkok.