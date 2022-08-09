Record-breaking rains triggered flooding in South Korea, seven killed and seven missing

Record-breaking rains triggered significant flooding in Seoul, with key roads and subway stations submerged. An official in conversation with AFP said, "At least seven people died in the Seoul metropolitan area, while seven others are missing, due to heavy rain as of 7:30 this morning." Seoul’s Yonhap news agency said that the rainstorm that started on Monday (August 8) is the heaviest to fall in South Korea in 80 years. On Tuesday morning (August 9), President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed government officials to evacuate citizens from dangerous locations and urged the companies to give workers flexible commuting hours.

The president wrote on his Facebook page, "Nothing is more precious than life and safety. The government will thoroughly manage the heavy rain situation."

The Yonhap news agency reported that rains of more than 100 millimetres per hour were experienced in some areas of the capital, the neighbouring province of Gyeonggi, and the port city of Incheon on Monday night. The Dongjak district of Seoul experienced the heaviest downpour since 1942, with hourly precipitation of 141.5 millimetres.

Late Monday, dramatic images were shared on social media of residents of Seoul's affluent Gangnam neighbourhood wading through waist-deep water metro stations packed to capacity and cars partially submerged.There were reports of power outages around the capital region, and the heavy rain temporarily delayed trains and metros.

According to Yonhap, there were still numerous roads and tunnels closed in South Korea on Tuesday due to safety concerns.

