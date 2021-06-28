Rebels enter Tigray capital, Ethiopia declares 'unilateral ceasefire'

Ethiopia government on Monday declared "unilateral ceasefire" in war-torn Tigray region, reported state media. Rebel fighters have entered regional capital Mekele that sparked celebrations on the streets. The dramatic development has signalled a reversal in 8-month-old fighting between Ethiopia's federal forces and the rebels.

"An unconditional, unilateral ceasefire has been declared starting from today, June 28," read a statement published Monday night by state media.

There was no immediate reaction from the TDF to the federal government's ceasefire declaration.

The war in Tigray began last November, when Abiy sent troops in to oust the dissident regional leadership.

He said the move came in response to attacks by the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), on federal army camps.

Abiy promised a swift victory, and federal troops took control of Mekele in late November.

But intense fighting has persisted throughout the region amid mounting reports of massacres and widespread sexual violence.

The TDF launched a major offensive last week coinciding with Ethiopia's highly anticipated national elections.

An interim government official told AFP Monday that the TDF fighters had entered Mekele.

"TDF has taken control of the city," the official said. "They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."

The official said Tigray's Abiy-appointed interim government had earlier opted to leave their posts in Mekele as TDF fighters closed in "on every side".

"Everybody has left. The last ones left in the afternoon... The region doesn't have a government," said the official, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

A humanitarian official confirmed the interim government's departure.

Abiy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate earlier reported that the head of Tigray's interim administration had asked the federal government to declare a ceasefire.