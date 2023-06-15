Ratty, dog-chewed doll ready to be trashed auctioned for over US$67,000 in UK
The life-like dolls were based on real children and were made for adult collectors rather than young people. Unfortunately, trends changed in post-World War I Germany, and the mass market for such expensive dolls largely vanished.
A ratty doll, more than 100 years old, with irreversible damage, including a dog-chewed right leg has been sold for almost 67,000 US$ at an auction in the United Kingdom.
As per the the BBC, the 1910 antique doll was sold at auction house Vectis on Teesside. Despite having its foot chewed off by a puppy many years ago, a phone bidder from the US bought it for 67,118.67 US$.
The BBC further highlighted that the "high quality" Kammer & Reinhardt doll was of a rare type that is up for grabs every 20-30 years, according to Thornaby-based Vectis.
According to the seller to spoke to the BBC, the doll was formerly owned by their grandmother and then by their mother.
On its website, the auction company described the doll's peculiarity: "The doll is one of the world's rarest in this larger size with fine modelling, intensity of expression, and translucent painting."
Shedding light on the the damaged portion of the doll, the auction house writes, "The tip of the index finger is missing from the right hand. Its right leg incurred damage when the family dog chewed his foot away. There are scratches and bite marks on this lower leg. The legs have been re-strung with a new mismatched ball joint at the right knee.”
