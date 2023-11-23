Rat plague spreads in Australia's Queensland, smelly heaps causing trouble for residents

A countless number of rats, some of which are now dead, have arrived on the shores in coastal areas in northern Australia. The spike in rat population on beaches in Queensland is believed to be induced by the rainy season. Two factors contributed to their rising numbers which has now left residents of the area wary.

First off, the wet season is conducive to rodent breeding and secondly, more harvest resulting from the rains attracts rats as they trickle down the coastal areas looking for food. However, not all rats survive their journey to the beaches. Media reports quoting experts say that some of these rats do not survive the journey, triggering rat plague in the region.

Now, with heaps of rats lying on the beaches, residents are down with cleaning drives to remove the smell infused in the region. The towns that are impacted due to the rat menace include the gulf towns of Karumba and Normanton in the state of Queensland.

Pets 'going mad'

The rats have not only become a troublemaker for residents of the area but they are also causing problems for pets. They are breaking into cages meant for pet animals and harassing them. Moreover, they are climbing on boats and cutting car wiring, making the lives of residents difficult.

A 49-year-old Normanton local Derek Lord who has a vehicle hire business told AFP news agency, "Mate, there's rats everywhere." "They're that bold they're coming out during the day."

Speaking about how the rats are wreaking havoc on his pet ducks, he said that the ducks are "going mad" after rats entered their cages and took away their eggs.

"Last night, the ducks were going mad and I went downstairs to see what was going on thinking maybe there's a cat in there or something," he said adding, "And there's bloody lots of rats running through the cages, through the pens chasing ducks."

"They're just like, bold as hell."

As Queensland is set to witness more wet weather, Fishing charter owner Jemma Probert told AFP, "We've heard there are still more that are coming."

(With inputs from agencies)