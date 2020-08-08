Rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 found in nearly 600 US children

Nearly 600 children were admitted to US hospitals with a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with the novel coronavirus over four months during the peak of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said in a report.

The data is consistent with two US studies published in June and several reports of the syndrome among COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, Spain and Britain.

The condition was reported in children and adolescent patients about two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19, the CDC said on Friday.

The disease, referred to as the Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), is a rare but severe condition that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation.

With rising COVID-19 cases, there could be an increased occurrence of MIS-C, but this might not be apparent immediately because of the delay in development of symptoms.

In May, the CDC published a health advisory with details of how MIS-C manifests in patients, and asked clinicians to report suspected US cases to local and state health departments.

As of July 29, state health departments across the country reported a total of 570 MIS-C patients diagnosed with the illness from March 2 to July 18. Among the MIS-C cases, all patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 died, the CDC said in the report.

The report, the CDC said, highlights the need for greater awareness among healthcare providers, as distinguishing patients with MIS-C from those with acute COVID-19 and other hyperinflammatory conditions is critical for early recognition, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment.

