Rare protest in Chinese city after authorities impose lockdown

A rare protest broke out in Chinese city of Schenzen as authorities sought to impose a snap lockdown after 10 infections were found. There are more than 18 million people in Schenzen.

Officials in the city are under pressure to eliminate outbreaks quickly in the run-up to a key meeting in Beijing next month.

Videos are circulating on social media showing people clashing with police officials clad in medical protective gear.

In one clip a woman shouts: "Police are hitting people."

The protest took place in Shawei, a neighbourhood in Futian district where the city government is based, AFP confirmed.

Shawei's subway station was shut down from 10 pm (1400 GMT) on Monday until further notice "as part of pandemic prevention and control", the city's metro operator said in a statement.

At least 14 "high-risk areas" across three districts -- Futian, Luohu and Longgang -- were under lockdown on Tuesday, with residents forced to stay in their homes, health officials said without offering details on the number of people affected.

Another 15 neighbourhoods are marked as medium risk, with residents only allowed to walk inside their housing compounds.

Shenzhen, a sprawling tech hub that neighbours Hong Kong, had just emerged from strict Covid restrictions that saw schools and entertainment venues closed for weeks in early September.

(With inputs from agencies)

