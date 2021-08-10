Rape took ‘only 11 minutes’: Swiss court cuts jail term for culprit, women protest

On Sunday, hundreds of Swiss protesters rallied in Basel following a court's decision to reduce the sentence of a rapist who was convicted last month.

Protesters holding signs reading "11 minutes are 11 minues too many" protested in front of the Swiss Appeals Court in Basel.

As per reports by Swiss Info, the reduction in sentence was done citing the duration of the sexual assault which "only" lasted 11 minutes and the fact that the victim was not severely hurt.

The case is from last year, following a night out at a nightclub, a woman was raped in her apartment in Basel, northwest Switzerland, by a 33-year-old Portuguese man and his 17-year-old companion in February 2020.

In August, the 33-year-old was found guilty of rape, while the teenager has not been formally convicted and is still awaiting a juvenile court decision on his case.

Basel Social Democrats' vice president, Marcel Columb, tweeted that the rapist's sentence was already short and that the lessened jail time sent a wrong message to victims of sexual abuse.

4 Jahre waren ja schon mild, doch nun auch noch eine Mitschuld aufgedrückt zu kriegen wegen dem Verhalten gegenüber einer unbeteiligten Person, ist unerträglich.

Was für ein Zeichen für alle Opfer sexualisierter Gewalt. https://t.co/UTyVxsDvdo — Marcel Colomb (@MarcelColomb) July 31, 2021 ×

The court which was presided over by Judge Liselotte Henz opted to sentence the rapist to three years instead of four years and three months.

According to the judge, the perpetrator had a "medium" degree of fault in the incident.

Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten reported that the judge commented on an incident in which the victim may have been making out with another man in the nightclub, and said the victim gave off certain signals and was "playing with fire".

According to the newspaper the defendant might be released on Wednesday.

Widespread criticism has been directed at the reduced sentence.

In a statement Swiss feminist organisation, Frauenstreik Basel said violence against a person comes from the perpetrator alone and is "humiliating" and "violent" no matter how long it lasts.