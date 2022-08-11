Ransomware attack hits UK NHS's software, experts fear theft of sensitive patient data

A ransomware attack on a UK software provider for the NHS is being probed for possible patient data theft after experts issued a warning that thieves would use personal information as a negotiating chip. The attack happened last week.

Guardian reports that when asked about "potential data access or exfiltration," Advanced, which offers services for NHS 111 and patient records, stated that it was looking into "potentially impacted data" and would update when it learned more.

UK data watchdog, Information Commissioner’s Officer, which regulates the protection of people's data in the UK has acknowledged that it has been informed of the situation and said that it was conducting inquiries.

Speaking to Guardian, information security consultant Alexi Drew says that the ICO’s, involvement, raises major questions about whether sensitive data had been stolen.

"If the ICO is involved, they have to think that there is a credible risk that personal data has been stolen."

According to Drew, ransomware gangs frequently requested money to decrypt files that they lock during the attack. ANother possibility is that they may also ask for money in exchange for information or as a form of blackmail, she added.

The Advanced Adastra system, which aids 111 administrators in ambulance dispatch and serves as a patient management system for emergency care, has also been impacted by the hack.

According to a report published on Wednesday by the Health Service Journal, at least nine NHS mental health trusts would be without access to the records of vulnerable patients for at least three weeks due to a "system outage" of the Carenotes electronic patient record, an Advanced product.

