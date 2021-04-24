Ramayana, Mahabharata to become part of Saudi Arabia's school curriculum

In a series of reforms undertaken by Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia, education has taken one of the top spots. Now a tweet about Prince Salman’s “Vision 2030” for the country has gone viral on social media.

Turns out, the country will inculcate information about Hinduism and Buddhism. This will include teaching students about Ramayana and Mahabharata.

A user on Twitter shared images of the test question for their son’s social studies exam, which included questions about the Hindu epics.

“Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create a coexistent, moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my son's school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism, Buddhism,Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study,” the tweet read.

That’s not it! To realise Vision 2030 for the country, Prince Salman is attempting to mainstream yoga and Ayurveda, which find their roots in India. Besides including Mahabharata and Ramayana in the school curriculum, English language has also been made mandatory as part of the reforms.

The image was tweeted by Nouf Almarwaai, who received the Padma Shri award for being the first certified yoga instructor in Saudi Arabia. The tweet was posted on April 15 and has gone viral since then.