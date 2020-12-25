Quiet Christmas: Coronavirus pandemic keeps crowds at home

St. Peter's Square would usually be full to the brim on Christmas Day of people who have travelled from all over the world gathering to hear Pope Francis give his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

But this year, on Friday the square was ghostly empty as Covid restrictions placed Italians under a nation-wide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holidays. The restrictions mean people are not be able to go to St. Peter's Square or the basilica for papal events, all of which have been moved indoors.

The sound of the wind passing through St. Peter's Square replaced the solemn sound of Carabinieri military police band's trumpets and the smiles of the limited number of people allowed to follow Francis' message from the Hall of Blessings inside the Vatican's Apostolic Palace were covered by protective masks.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa on Friday, led Christmas day Mass in the Church of Nativity, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.

The mass in the West Bank town of Bethlehem which usually attracts hundreds of tourists and worshippers from around the world was nearly empty this year amid COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

From online feasts to virtual gatherings and celebrations, the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay away from the streets on Christmas.

A smaller than usual crowd of faithful greeted the patriarch at Manger Square, in striking contrast to what would normally be a vibrant scene.

Just 12 months ago the Palestinian town was celebrating its busiest Christmas season for two decades,thanks to a dramatic increase in incoming pilgrims and tourists after regional violence diminished.

But now, hotels that were adding new wings in 2019 are shuttered and Christmas festivities will be held online due to the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Palestinian Authority.

Members of the British royal family are not spending the festive period together this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous trulli, or limestone buildings of Alberobello, were lit up with Christmas animations, a glimpse of light as Italy is fighting against a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.

Snowflakes and stars enlightened the walls of the white cone-shaped constructions, typical of the Puglia region, giving a touch of Christmas spirit to one of the most stunning Italian World Heritage sites.

The narrows streets of the town, usually crowded with tourists were empty as the country was placed under nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday.

A group of Father Frosts - Russian New Year characters similar to Santa Claus - landed on a roof of Moscow children's hospital ahead of New Year celebrations on Friday to cheer up young patients during the festive season.

Some children as well as parents were laughing and taking pictures as festive characters - dressed in red coats and donning long beards - climbed down using ropes and waved through windows.

'Father Frost landing' is an annual tradition for Moscow's Morozovskaya hospital. But this year not only the landing but all other festivities were also held outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city's department of health said.

The climbers were joined by Snegurochkas - Russia's female New Year characters who were waving to little patients from an aerial ladder.

The climbers' performance was followed by a colorful show by Moscow street artists who marched and danced in the hospital yard as an orchestra of snowmen played festive songs.