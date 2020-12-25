Europe celebrates subdued Christmas amid coronavirus

People sit at marked places to keep distance as they take part in a small church service at the St. Marien church in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 25, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
Petrus church in Bremerhaven
A sign indicates a running direction as Christian worshippers sit inside the Petrus church in Bremerhaven during an "Christmas Vespers" mass in Bremerhaven, northern Germany on December 24, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas in Ratingen, western Germany
People and pastor Thomas Gerhold of the Protestant peace church (Friedenskirche) look up during a special service on the Christmas Eve at a nursery home in Ratingen, western Germany.
Christmas in Switzerland
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a Christmas tree in front of the Swiss House of Parliament in Bern, Switzerland.
Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral
Musicians of the Maitrise Notre-Dame de Paris performing inside the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on Christmas Eve.
Christmas in Switzerland
People walk past a Christmas tree in the centre of Lausanne in Switzerland
Christmas in Switzerland
People wearing protective face masks walk under Christmas lights in the centre of Lausanne Switzerland.
Christmas tree in Lausanne
People walk past a Christmas tree in the centre of Lausanne. Switzerland, which is failing to control the Covid-19 epidemic with the highest contamination rates in Europe, is awaiting new lockdowns decisions after a meeting of Swiss government.