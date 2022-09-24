Queen's final resting place: First photo of ledger stone released

The ledger stone holding Queen Elizabeth's name, those of her parents, and that of her husband Prince Philip was shown in a picture taken on Saturday (September 24) from the royal chapel in Windsor, where she is buried.

The stone, which is constructed of black Belgian marble, is located in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which Queen Elizabeth ordered in 1962 to serve as the father of the future monarch's final resting place. After a formal funeral on Monday in Westminister Abbey, the queen was laid to rest there.

The top two lines of the stone's brass inscription read "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002," followed by a garter star and "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021."

In the chapel of Windsor Castle, west of London, Princess Margaret, a sister of Queen Elizabeth, is also interred.

After 70 years as monarch, Elizabeth passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Charles, her son, succeeded as King Charles III.

