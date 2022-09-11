Queen Elizabeth's coffin reaches Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Sunday (September 11) arrived in Edinburgh. Her cortege brought the coffin from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands after a six-hour journey. Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of the journey. Many stood in silence, some applauded, others were in tears.

At the end of its slow journey through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities, soldiers wearing kilts carried the coffin to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Elizabeth's official Scottish residence.

The coffin will remain at the palace overnight.

On Friday, King Charles, son of the departed monarch, paid an emotional tribute to his mother and said that she had begun a "last great journey" to join Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died last year.

Earlier, the hearse carrying the oak coffin emerged from the gates of Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday aged 96, at the start of the drive to the Scottish capital.

Her coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas, one of Elizabeth's favourites.

Crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh to greet the cortege as it made its way to Holyroodhouse, where it was met by a military guard of honour.

The queen's daughter Anne, flanked by the queen's younger sons, Princes Andrew and Edward, curtsied as the coffin was carried inside by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

(With inputs from agencies)

