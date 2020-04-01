Queen Elizabeth relies on homeopathic remedies during coronavirus outbreak: Report

Queen Elizabeth may have alternative medicine to thank for her good health, according to a report.

During overseas engagements, she would be accompanied by a small leather case with a supply of homoeopathic remedies, according to the Daily Mail

The case would include arsenicum album for food poisoning, cocculus for travel sickness, nux vomica for indigestion and arnica, for jet-lag and bruising.

Apparently, homeopathy runs in the family with her father George VI relying heavily on alternative medicine and naming a racehorse Hypericum after a remedy.

The Queen mother, who lived to 101 was also said to be a fan of homeopathy.

On Wednesday it was confirmed their grandfather, Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from Clarence House confirmed the heir apparent, aged 71, tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the Queen is "in good health" and isolating with Prince Philip after meeting Boris Johnson two weeks ago.

Buckingham Palace today said the 93-year-old monarch was well after the PM confirmed he had tested positive for the bug.