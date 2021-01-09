Queen Elizabeth receives COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Second, on Saturday, joined the list of prominent global leaders and royals to have received the coronavirus vaccine. The Queen and her husband Prince Philip received COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace in a rare public comment on private health matters of the monarch.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A source told the domestic Press Association news agency that the queen, 94, and Philip, 99, were given the injections by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

No further details about the vaccinations were released.

In Britain, more than 1.5 million people have received coronavirus vaccine so far. The immunisation program is prioritising elderly population and health workers.

UK has begun administering two types of approved vaccines

Britain on Friday reported a record 1,325 deaths over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 80,000, while also registering a high of 68,053 new cases.

The queen and Philip have spent much of the pandemic in self-isolation at Windsor because of their advanced age, and this year saw their traditional family Christmas at her Sandringham estate in eastern England with other royals scrapped.

(With AFP inputs)