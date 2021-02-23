Queen Elizabeth II's cousin jailed for 10 months for sexually assaulting a woman in Scotland castle

Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, has been jailed for 10 months for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, the Earl of Strathmore, pleaded guilty to attacking a woman at Glamis Castle, in Angus, Scotland, in February last year.

Bowes-Lyon, 34, who is a first cousin twice removed of the queen, pleaded guilty last month, saying he was “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.

He was sentenced Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Glamis Castle, near Dundee in central Scotland, is the childhood home of the queen’s late mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

