'Royal crisis' dominates UK newspaper front pages

After the Brexit, Britain has to fret over the decision of the royal split of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel from their ‘senior’ royal duties to new progressive roles. The royal pair wishes to be financially independent and will now divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

Though Queen Elizabeth wanted Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have completed their full-time role as ‘royals’ but she was interestingly 'supportive' in their transition.

This led to tweet flood coming from all corners of Great Britain and the royal transition covering up the front pages of major newspapers across the United Kingdom and the world.

Daily Mirror

Monarchy is in crisis with the ‘disappointed’ Queen requesting Prince Harry and Meghan to quit after attending a two-hour summit at Sandringham writes the Daily Mirror.

The Sun

Tomorrow's front page: Harry and Meghan get their way as sad Queen gives in to their demands https://t.co/wSeCPrBHIk pic.twitter.com/jwzPS1crmo — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2020 ×

Her Majesty might be deeply upset by Harry and Meghan's decision to 'step back' from their royal duties but she gave them the financial freedom, the couple wished for.

The Guardian

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 January 2020: Record heat in world’s oceans is ‘dire’ warning on climate crisis pic.twitter.com/F4CANAqcLS — The Guardian (@guardian) January 13, 2020 ×

Ahead of the royal transition, The Guardian writes about the heat in the world's oceans reached a record level in 2019, showing, "irrefutable and accelerating" heating of the planet.

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail says the Queen 'would have preferred' Harry and Meghan to stay as full-time royals but regretfully agrees to the 'transition' period.

Daily Express

In huge-bold letters writes the Daily Express, the "Gracious Queen grants Harry his wish".

Daily Star

Daily Star aligned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Marcus Rashford. The 'sad' Queen, it quotes, frees the prince and his wife the 'independence' they wished for.

The Telegraph

The Queen and the Royal Family understand and respect Harry and Meghan's wish to live a more independent life as a family and the Queen gives a reluctant farewell, reports The Telegraph.

i Newspaper

The Monarch approves Harry and Meghan's wish to resign from their posts, however, would have preferred them to continue their existing roles says i Newspaper.

The Independent

As the latest advancement in the series of events after Harry and Meghan's announcement of leaving the royal positions, the Queen has finally given her consent on their demand, reports The Independent.