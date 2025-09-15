/Qatar strike failed? Netanyahu shares BIG update with Rubio, calls Trump 'greatest friend' of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Sep 15) said that Israel's attack on Doha targeting Hamas leaders was not a ‘failed attempt.’ He made the statement while sharing the stage with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to the country. He said that the Doha strike was a message to the terrorists that they cannot hide. He also reiterated that the strike was solely a plan by Israel and was carried out by the Israeli military. “We sent a message to terrorists: you can run, but you cannot hide. The raid didn't fail. It had one central message,” Netanyahu said. Calling US President Donald Trump ‘the greatest friend' of Israel, Netanyahu said that Rubio's visit was a "clear message" that the United States stands with Israel.

Meanwhile, Rubio, who is also expected to visit Qatar after wrapping up the Israel visit, said that Washington would continue to tell Qatar to press on with its efforts as an intermediary in the Gaza war. "We're going to continue to encourage Qatar to play a constructive role in that regard," Rubio said.

Israel strikes Doha

Israel launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the strike against senior Hamas leaders in Doha was a ‘fully independent Israeli operation.’ The statement stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. However, issuing a statement, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the US administration was informed about the airstrike, adding that Trump's Middle East envoy was asked to inform the Qataris, “which he did.” She added that Trump "feels very badly" about the location of the attack, terming Qatar a 'close ally.'

Meanwhile, Qatar's government denied the claims. Stating X, Qatar PM's advisor said that the reports of information given to Qatar ahead of IDF's attack in Doha are ‘baseless.’ Qatar condemned the attack, calling it a ‘cowardly attack’ and announced that it is ending its role as negotiator. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani slammed Netanyahu and warned that ‘there will be a collective response from regional allies.' He also accused Netanyahu of wasting Qatar's time in mediation efforts and leading the West Asian region into “chaos”.