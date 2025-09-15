United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Sep 15). In his address, he promised 'unwavering support' to Israel for its Gaza plans, even as it has faced criticism from the global community. The Israeli PM said that Rubio's visit is a 'clear message' to all, showing that America stands with Israel. The timing of the visit by US President Donald Trump's number two came days after Israel attacked America's close ally Qatar in the name of targeting Hamas. The two officials had a three-hour meeting at Netanyahu’s West Jerusalem office, after which they held a joint news conference.

While Netanyahu highlighted that Trump is the 'greatest friend' Israel has ever had in the White House, the US seems to be playing both sides, as Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar after wrapping up his Israel trip. Towing the same line as Israel, Rubio said that the decision of the Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state will only embolden Hamas, as it is simply a “symbolic” move. On Gaza, Rubio repeated the Israeli narrative and said that Hamas should not exist as an armed element because it “threatens peace and security in the region.” About tensions with Iran, Rubio reaffirmed that the US will maintain "maximum pressure" on Iran to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, following the six-day war in June. The show of unity also came a day after Rubio and Netanyahu visited the Western Wall along with US envoy Mike Huckabee and praised strong bilateral relations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Israel strikes Doha

Israel launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the strike against senior Hamas leaders in Doha was a ‘fully independent Israeli operation.’ The statement stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. However, issuing a statement, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the US administration was informed about the airstrike, adding that Trump's Middle East envoy was asked to inform the Qataris, “which he did.” She added that Trump "feels very badly" about the location of the attack, terming Qatar a 'close ally.' Meanwhile, Qatar's government denied the claims. Stating X, Qatar PM's advisor said that the reports of information given to Qatar ahead of IDF's attack in Doha are ‘baseless.’ Qatar condemned the attack, calling it a ‘cowardly attack’ and announced that it is ending its role as negotiator. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that mediation efforts are part of the Qatari identity and nothing would deter its role in that regard.

'There will be no Palestinian state'