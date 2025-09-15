‘Israeli-US alliance as strong, durable as stones of the Western Wall’: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife on Sunday and held a joint prayer for the well-being of the Israeli hostages and a special prayer honouring President Donald Trump. Netanyahu hailed Trump as a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Afterwards, they placed a note among the stones of the Wall and toured the archaeological site of the Western Wall tunnels. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are greeting the extraordinary friend of Israel, Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette.”

“I think his visit here is a testament to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s as strong and as durable as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched,” Netanyahu told reporters at the site.

This alliance has never been stronger, and we deeply appreciate it, not only on behalf of the people of Israel who live today, but generations of Jews who preceded us, and hope that we build our state anew with friends like you. Thank you, Marco, Netanyahu added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commenced his week-long trip to Israel and prayed for “peace” in Israel and beyond.

Netanyahu hailed US-Israel relations amid rising global tensions following the IDF’s strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar last week and its plan to conquer Gaza City.

As is the tradition, Rubio inserted a note into the cracks of the wall, which read, “May peace reign upon this Holy Land and in the world.”

The IDF struck the fourth high-rise building in Gaza City in a day, saying it was used by Hamas to track Israeli troops.

According to the military, Hamas placed surveillance equipment and set up observation posts at the Unknown Soldier Tower, to track troop movements and advance attacks.

The military had issued evacuation warnings ahead of each strike.

Israel must be ‘punished’ for Doha strike: Qatari PM

Qatar’s prime minister accused Israel of “state terrorism,” and said its attack in Doha last week targeting Hamas’s leaders was “an attack on the principle of mediation itself,” but nevertheless vowed to continue efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, made the remarks at a preparatory session on Sunday for the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday in the wake of last week’s bombing.

Thani, whose government has acted as a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, stressed that the moment had come for consequences to Israel’s attacks in the wider Middle East.

“The reckless and treacherous Israeli aggression was committed while the state of Qatar was hosting official and public negotiations, with the knowledge of the Israeli side itself, and with the aim of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.”