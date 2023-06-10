Qantas to scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines. Male cabin crew can wear make-up

Qantas, which is Australia's national airline announced on Friday (June 9) that it will scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines. The airline has allowed male cabin crew to wear make-up. The women also have the option to ditch high heels.

The airline said that it has taken the decision to overhaul its guidelines to better reflect modern expectations. The move is aimed at making uniforms more comfortable for staff from "diverse cultural backgrounds".

Qantas said that "fashions change, and so have our style guidelines over the years. We're proud of our diversity as well as bringing our guidelines up to date".

In the past as well, the airline has drawn attention because of its style guide. It has banned handlebar moustaches, policed the length of sideburns, and also specified the ideal shades of eyeliner.

Recently, there has been the insistence of labour unions, who urged Qantas to scrap rules such as the requirement that female staff wear make-up. According to Qantas, the new "style and grooming guidelines" would ditch the previous "male" and "female" uniform categories.

Now cabin crew can choose whether to wear make-up, can opt for flat shoes, and can have long hair as long as it is in a ponytail or bun. Diamond earrings are also allowed, while strict rules governing the size and style of watches have been dumped. The Qantas Group and Western Sydney International Airport agreement The Qantas Group and Western Sydney International Airport have reached a landmark agreement that will see both Qantas and Jetstar operating domestic flights from the new airport when it opens in late 2026.

As quoted on its website, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the national carrier was proud to sign an agreement with Western Sydney International Airport.

Joyce said, "In just over three years Qantas and Jetstar will take off from Western Sydney connecting one of Australia’s fastest-growing areas through direct flights across the country."

He added, "As we take delivery of more aircraft and expand our fleet, we see Western Sydney Airport as a significant growth opportunity for the Group, which will complement our existing operations in the Sydney basin and nationally. Western Sydney International Airport has some big strategic advantages with no curfew, technology that allows aircraft to be turned around quickly and a next-generation baggage system."

"Our data shows that more than two million trips per year are taken by people who live in the Western Sydney catchment so we know there will be demand for these flights from day one. Jetstar has a long history of stimulating demand when it starts flying to new destinations through low fares, so expect to see some great value travel options," Joyce further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE