Pyongyang just disposed off a huge cache of Korean war explosives

A whopping 110 bombs, shells, mines, grenades and other explosives from the Korean War have been discovered at an apartment construction site in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. State media reported about the discovery on Friday, adding that the devices were detected and disposed off by experts with the Pyongyang City Public Security Bureau.

"The explosives, found at the housing construction site in the Hwasong area, were rusty but at risk of going off at any time," the report said.

People of both North and South Korea have been living amidst these explosives left behind from the 1950-1953 Korean War. Experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Weapon Contamination Unit have trained North Korean teams in bomb disposal to tackle the problem

During the Korean War, US warplanes dropped massive amounts of bombs on North Korea. US researchers say the explosives were more than that dropped in the entire Pacific region during World War II.

The education curriculum in the country and government messaging in North Korea have long revolved around these bombings.



Kim Jong Un calls for intensified drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the military to intensify drills to prepare for a scenario of "real war" if necessary, state media said on Friday. Kim recently oversaw a fire assault drill that it said proved the country's capabilities. North had fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday. Photos released by the North's KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired.

"(Kim) stressed that the fire assault sub-units should be strictly prepared for the greatest perfection in carrying out the two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in the war, by steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war ...," KCNA said.

Kim's young daughter accompanied him and has been making appearances at major events in recent days.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea will step up combined military drills with the United States in the face of these missile tests.

"We will build an overwhelming response capability and retaliation posture," Yoon said.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had earlier said that any move to shoot down any of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE