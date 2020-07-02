Putin's reform plan highlights: Ban same-sex marriages, primacy of Russian law

President Vladimir Putin constitutional reform plan is set to extend his rule till 2036 as Russians have already given him 77.92 per cent of their votes The reform plan allows the Russian president to run twice again for office after his current six-year term ends in 2024.

Russia's two houses of parliament had already stamped their approval but Putin chose the will of the people to put his powers on the line. Putin is headed for a big majority as are being counted in Russia.

There are however several key elements including controversial plans in Putin's reform agenda.

Key highlights:

The plan seeks to ban same-sex marriages.

It emphasises inclusion of "belief in God'' as a "core value"

The new plan also gives primacy of Russian law over international law, a move which is likely to have consequences later.

It gives priority to the Russian constitution over international treaties.

The new laws also bans cabinet ministers, judges and lawmakers from holding second citizenship or permanent residency abroad.

It has set Russia's minimum wage over the poverty line and seeks to adjust pensions to the inflation rate every year.

It also grants Russia’s lower house of Parliament the authority to appoint the prime minister and cabinet ministers and disallows the president from rejecting the nominations.